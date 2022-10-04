Kelvedon: Man denies causing footballer's death in crash
A man has denied causing the death of a non-league footballer in a road crash.
Max Mayo, 30, who played for Hatfield Peverel FC, died in a five-vehicle crash in Kelvedon, Essex, last month.
Liam O'Brien pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to causing the death of Mr Mayo by dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old, of Navarre Gardens, Romford, east London, also denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving regarding three other people. He was remanded in custody.
A trial is expected in court in March.
Detectives found multiple vehicles involved in the crash, which happened on London Road in Kelvedon at about 21:30 BST on 3 September.
Mr Mayo, from nearby Feering and who previously played for Kelvedon Social FC, was declared dead at the scene.
Hatfield Peverel FC wrote on Twitter shortly after his death: "A top player but an even better guy who was loved by all that knew him."
