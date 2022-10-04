Brentwood's Stonehenge style artwork can stay, council says
A concrete artwork resembling Stonehenge can stay for at least 18 months, a council has decided.
The structure in Brentwood, dubbed 'Unhenged', was built by Joe McNamara as a warning against climate change.
Planning officers indicated the artwork should be deemed as an inappropriate development.
But Brentwood Borough Council allowed the 53-year-old's construction to stay, giving it time to enter the Turner prize art competition.
The £250,000 structure is orientated so the midday sun on the winter solstice directly hits a central monolith pictured with Queen Elizabeth II.
It has a 36m (118ft) outer diameter ring with 30 vertical four-metre (13ft) pillars bridged by 30 lintels.
There is a semi-circle within the outer circle, made of ten shorter pillars and nine horizontal lintels.
The centre-piece represents an hourglass and has SOS in morse code.
A series of LED lights on the artwork reflects a warming planet, Mr McNamara said.
He said: "What it's about is climate change. It's Stonehenge on the outside and an hourglass in the middle.
"The monolith sits on the neck of the hourglass. And that is basically telling us that time is running out in relation to climate change."
Planning member Councillor Keith Barber said: "On paper, if it hadn't been built I would probably would have said no. But I have seen it and I am quite impressed by it.
"I felt it was worth bringing it to the committee. It is something totally different and it could be something of beauty to a lot of people."
