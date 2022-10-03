Harwich man died trying to climb down Ipswich building - inquest
A man fell to his death from the balcony of a third-floor flat after he climbed over it and tried to descend the building while fearing for his safety, an inquest heard.
Gary Henderson, 64, from Harwich, Essex, died after falling from the block of flats in Duke Street, Ipswich, at about 02:30 BST on 24 June 2020.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard he was attending a party but it was unclear what caused him to fear for his safety.
He died from traumatic head injuries.
Recording a narrative conclusion, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: "Gary Henderson died when, fearing for his safety, he climbed over the balcony of a third-floor flat and while attempting to climb down lost his footing and fell to the ground below."
Mr Parsley said a "small amount of blood" was found next to the sofa where Mr Henderson had been inside the flat.
"What caused Gary to fear for his safety or caused his blood to be present in the flat, or what occurred immediately prior to him climbing out, couldn't be ascertained on the available evidence," he said.
'In fear'
A post-mortem examination recorded that Mr Henderson had 313mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, which was "likely to result in an extreme degree of intoxication in an average social drinker".
The legal alcohol limit for driving in England is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
Det Insp Matthew Connick said: "I believe Gary ended up on that balcony because he was in fear of what was happening inside that flat.
"Alcohol plays a factor in some of that in terms of decision-making."
Three people were initially arrested in relation to the incident but were released without charge.
