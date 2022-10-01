Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted.
Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September.
Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died on 25 September.
The force said it believed Mr Witham was assaulted outside a property in Rochford at about 17:20 on 6 September.
The 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail.
Officers said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed that incident, which happened on Windsor Road, or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.
Mr Witham was a well-known musician who played under the stage name Napper Swan and regularly performed in pubs in south Essex.
In a statement, his family said: "He was a much-loved character with a big heart and an even bigger smile.
"He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family and will forever be in our hearts."