Stuck hedgehog rescued from water meter pit in Braintree
A hedgehog has been rescued after getting trapped down a water meter pit outside a house.
An RSPCA officer used "tough gauntlet gloves" to ease the animal out of the hole in Rosemary Avenue, Braintree, in Essex.
The charity has asked the public to be vigilant about uncapped holes in the ground.
A spokeswoman said they were a "big problem for hedgehogs" who often fall into them while looking for food.
The RSPCA said it was alerted by a passer-by earlier this month to a large hedgehog jammed against the piping at the bottom of the hole.
Animal rescue officer Sian Ridley said: "This poor hedgehog was well and truly jammed in.
"He had fallen a foot or so down the pit, which had very smooth sides, leaving him unable to get a grip and haul himself back out again.
"After putting on tough gauntlet gloves, I slid my hand down the side of the pipe. He was a big, healthy hedgehog but I was able to gently ease him up and out of the hole and into a temporary box."
She added that he looked "bright, healthy and unharmed" by his ordeal and she put him under a nearby hedge and laid a temporary cover over the hole.
The broken cap has been reported to the local water company, she said.