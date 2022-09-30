M25 junction: Brentwood business waiting for compensation
A family business says it has not received any compensation, despite construction of a major M25 project beginning on its land this week.
National Highways secured a compulsory purchase order for 20 acres of Grove Farm at junction 28, near Brentwood in Essex.
The owners, Kim and Leslie Jones, said the government company had still not offered a price.
The company said it was determined to "deal with landowners fairly".
Contractors are building a 1,450-metre loop road, and three bridges, which will link the M25 anti-clockwise and the A12 eastbound.
Grove Farm, which was compulsory purchased in July, was originally 52 acres in size and the farm buildings sit inside the planned loop road.
"We will be in the middle of a roundabout for the rest of our lives," said Ms Jones, who has six of her eight grandchildren living with her.
"This was our forever home, our legacy to them, and it's been taken away."
There were 19 businesses on the land, mostly in construction, but Ms Jones, 63, said four tenants had been forced out.
"We had very little consultation about what was going to happen and obviously we didn't realise the amount of devastation it was going to cause now that it's started. We were a bit bamboozled," she said.
"Once the development consent order is passed, there's no say in it; we can't make them change it an inch."
The couple said they had spent more than £100,000 in legal fees.
Mr Jones, 68, said: "They've come in here, taken my land, not even bothered to turn around and mention anything about what it's worth.
"It's like if I asked someone 'can I move into your house, but pay for it a year later?'."
The project is expected to cost up to £150m and is due for completion by summer 2025.
A total 7,500 vehicles use the junction every hour in peak times, which National Highways estimated would increase to 9,000 by 2037.
Traffic delays
Others have welcomed the project.
Tadhg Malone, manager at the Nag's Head pub in nearby Brook Street, told BBC Essex it would "help everyone get to and from work".
Clair Eagleton, at the Marygreen Manor Hotel in London Road, said: "Upgrades are needed; You can literally sit in traffic for hours."
Zach Pepper, National Highways project manager, said their valuing team was continuing to work with the Jones family.
"We completely understand how unsettling it can be when your home or land is affected by a major infrastructure project," he said.
"We are determined to deal with landowners fairly and with compassion, helping people understand the support they are entitled to."Every property is unique and we appreciate that there may often be different opinions between owners, their professional advisers and National Highways about the value of a property."
