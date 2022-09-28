Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse

Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, says she has been subjected to "vile" online abuse

The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online.

Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care.

Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also been left on her son's grave.

She said she had been subjected to "vile comments and accusations", mainly through social media.

In April, Ms Dance found Archie unconscious at home - she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge when he was injured.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in east London, run by Barts NHS Health Trust, believed it was "highly likely" he was brain stem dead.

Archie died on 6 August when life support was withdrawn after a number of courts agreed with doctors that stopping treatment was in Archie's best interest.

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home on 7 April

Ms Dance told the PA News agency the trolling she had received was "absolutely awful".

She said: "The police have been investigating since mid-May so we're hoping a case is building now.

"They are on it. We've got over 10,000 screenshots of some of the vile comments and accusations."

She said much of the abuse was on social media, but there was also a "noose put on his grave".

"I've had two death threats," Ms Dance said. "My son's been threatened. It's just constant, every single day."

Ms Dance said a noose had also been left on her son's grave

She said that people had also complained to Southend Borough Council after she was at his graveside on her birthday on Friday, with a gazebo up.

Ms Dance said the gazebo was just to protect people from forecasted rain and that she had asked permission from the families of other people buried near Archie.

"It's like I'm not allowed to grieve, whatever I do," she said.

Martin Terry, cabinet member for public protection for Southend Borough Council, said: "We understand that people will always grieve in different ways when they lose a loved one.

"We would remind all families with loved ones in the cemetery of the conditions of when they purchased the plot, and to remind them that the cemetery is a public space that many people use to visit their loved ones, and as such we want to ensure that it remains respectful for all."

Essex Police have been approached for comment.

Timeline: How the story unfolded

Archie is found unconscious by his mother after an incident at their home in Essex. He is taken to Southend Hospital.

Archie is transferred to The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel where he has been treated ever since.

The NHS trust that runs the Royal London starts High Court proceedings by asking for Archie to undergo brain stem testing.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that brain stem testing should be carried out.

Two specialists try to administer brain stem function tests, but they are unable to as Archie did not respond to a peripheral nerve stimulation test, a precursor to the brain stem test.

A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Archie's parents did not consent on the basis that moving Archie could harm him.

The court approves further MRI scans, which are carried out on 31 May.

A final hearing is held to hear evidence on whether Archie's life-support treatment should continue.

The High Court judge rules that Archie is "dead" based on MRI scan results and that treatment could be withdrawn.

The family ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider the case.

The Court of Appeal says that a new hearing to determine Archie's best interests should take place.

A new hearing is held in the High Court with evidence given before Mr Justice Hayden.

Mr Justice Hayden rules that life-support treatment should end, saying continuing it is "futile".

Three Court of Appeal judges support the High Court ruling that treatment can end.

The Supreme Court rules out intervening in the case and supports the Court of Appeal ruling.

The family make an application to the United Nations.

A UN Committee writes to the UK government asking for a delay in withdrawing treatment while they consider the case.

The government asks for an urgent hearing to review the case.

The Court of Appeal refuses to postpone withdrawal of treatment until the UN can hear the case.

The Supreme Court refuse the family's application for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling.

European Court of Human Rights refuses an application from the family to postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s life support.

Archie's parents make a legal application to move their son to a hospice for end of life care.

A High Court judge rules that Archie cannot be moved to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment.

Archie passes away at the Royal London Hospital after treatment is withdrawn in line with court rulings about his best interests. Members of his family are at his bedside.

