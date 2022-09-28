Lee Murrell murder: Man pleads guilty over Brentwood death
- Published
A man has admitted to the murder of a 29-year-old "much-loved son" on the day he was due to stand trial.
Lee Murrell was found injured at an address on Warley Hill in Brentwood, Essex, on 5 April and died at the scene.
Jevgenijs Lapkovskis, 36, of Warley Hill, Brentwood, had denied the charge but pleaded guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 7 October.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock, of Essex Police, said the weight of evidence against the defendant gave him "no choice but to admit what he has done".
"He now faces a life sentence and a significant amount of time in prison," he said.
In a statement shortly after Mr Murrell's death, his family said: "Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother.
"He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk