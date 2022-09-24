Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row
- Published
Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down.
Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water.
Campaigners gained village green status so the fencing would be deemed an obstruction but it is still there.
The county council said it was not the enforcement authority but it had "opened dialogue" with the company.
TW Logistics has been approached for comment from the BBC.
Campaigner David McKay said: "We are trying to get Essex County Council to issue an injunction to get the fence removed, not removed entirely, but replaced by a more suitable structure which does meet all the health and safety criteria but which allows access to the water."
The 1.8m (5ft 11in) high fencing was put up at the waterside in 2008 following concerns of enforcement action by the Health and Safety Executive.
Campaigners branded the fencing an "eyesore", saying it spoilt the view and blocked off the estuary, particularly for artists, photographers, sailors and swimmers.
An application was made to the county council for the quay to be registered as a village green, available to the public for recreational use, which was granted in 2015.
Despite an appeal by TW Logistics, the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2021.
Essex County Council (ECC) said although it was the registering authority for town and village greens, it was not the enforcement authority because the land was owned by a company.
"ECC has opened dialogue regarding Mistley Quay with the landowners, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs and Tendring District Council and this dialogue will continue," it added.
