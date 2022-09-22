Fire crews tackle lorry fire on northbound A13 at Aveley
Six fire crews spent several hours tackling a blaze which broke out in a container on the back of a lorry.
It caught fire at about 12:00 BST on the northbound carriageway of the A13 at Aveley, in south Essex.
Firefighters worked with the lorry's owners to tip the burning contents from the container, and another lorry to spread the contents out in order to extinguish the flames.
No-one was injured and the fire was put out by 16:00, the fire service said.
