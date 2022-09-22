Braintree: Firefighters tackle large tyre blaze
Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving a "large quantity" of tyres.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it when was called to an external storage facility in Rayne Road, Braintree at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday, about 30 sq m (322.9 sq ft) of tyres were alight.
About 40 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control by 01:45.
Crews "expect to be at the scene for some time", the fire service said on Thursday.
It added the blaze would continue to produce smoke so residents should keep doors and windows closed.
The fire service confirmed the blaze had also affected the industrial unit of the facility and about 80% of it had been damaged.
Three residential properties directly adjacent to the site of the tyre store were also evacuated briefly as a precaution.
Group manager, Dave Walpole, said: "The fire was in an area without good water supply for our crews and there were lots of surrounding risks including homes and other industrial units.
"Fortunately, thanks to firefighters' hard work, it was contained to the initial industrial unit it started in."
