A120 closed for several hours after serious collision
- Published
A road has been closed for several hours following a serious collision.
National Highways said the A120, westbound, was shut at 23:30 BST on Tuesday, between the A1250 and the B1383 near Birchanger, by Stansted Airport, Essex.
It was the diversion route for the M11, southbound between junction 8 and 7A, which was shut at the time for planned resurfacing work. It has now reopened.
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time to travel.
The road was closed by Essex Police for investigation work to be carried out, National Highways said.
No time has been given for when the road could reopen, it added.
Update - The #M11 south closure between J8 and J7A for planned works has been removed and the road is reopen. The off network closure on the #A120 remains in place in both directions between the #A1250 and #B1383. This incident is @EssexPoliceUk led. Allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/bksCvT8hUP— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 21, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk