Essex park and ride services could lose £1.3m this year
- Published
Park and ride services in Essex are forecast to lose £1.3m this financial year due to "significant income shortfalls", the county council said.
The authority runs one site in Colchester and two in Chelmsford.
It said it may "descope" plans to expand in Chelmsford if the cost of the new Army and Navy junction rises or it does not receive government help.
Leader Kevin Bentley said the council would "continue to review the change in travel patterns" caused by coronavirus.
The council is planning to expand its park and ride services in Chelmsford as part of the new Army and Navy junction sustainable transport package for the city.
A £81m plan includes a 500-space expansion of the existing Chelmer Valley park and ride and a 350-space expansion of Sandon park and ride, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a statement as part of the cabinet decision to submit its outline business case to the government, Conservative Mr Bentley said the council would "continue to review the change in travel patterns that has resulted from the Covid pandemic".
He said it would "bring forward new measures shortly to ensure passengers and taxpayers are getting the best value from these services".
"The unadjusted income shortfall for park and ride services for 2022/23 is £1.3m," he said.
However, Mr Bentley said park and ride buses were "enabling people to make sustainable journeys".
