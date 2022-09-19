Queen's funeral: The Harwich pub that opened its doors for mourners

By Peter Walker and Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East

Nick May, 53, innkeeper at The Alma, Harwich
Nick May's pub dates back to the time of Elizabeth I but is named after the Battle of Alma during the Crimean War in 1854

Initially Harwich innkeeper Nick May thought he should close his pub on the day of the Queen's funeral out of respect. His staff talked him out of it, arguing those living alone in the Essex coastal town needed a place to mourn with others.

"I bowed to their better judgement, and have been proved wrong," the 53-year-old landlord of The Alma says.

"We've got a few bookings and there will be quite a few people coming to watch it as a community, rather than a solitary event.

"Pubs are one of the last vestiges of community, so it is part of our role to support that community. When a long-loved monarch dies it is our time to step up."

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Harwich before boarding the Royal Yacht Britannia in March 1958

Mr May says: "I think people who have lost their parents or grandparents saw the Queen as a surrogate parent or grandparent and there's a reminder of times past - she was a constant.

"This a group moment of grief."

Peter Bull (pictured left, with Adrian Jenner) says the Queen "was the country, really"

Peter Bull, 59, is a supervisor at the Port of Felixstowe on the other side of Harwich Harbour, and lifeboat operations manager at the RNLI.

"I was shocked [by the Queen's death] as the whole country was. She was the country, really," he says.

"I wanted to find a way to pay my respects and honour the Queen. I thought I would come and join friends and colleagues here rather than watch the funeral at home.

"Harwich was given its Royal Charter by James I in 1604 and has had strong links with royalty ever since."

People from Harwich gathered at The Alma, on King's Head Street, to watch the funeral as a community

Like Mr Bull, former soldier Adrian Jenner, 50, also lives in Harwich and is an RNLI volunteer.

"I've come to watch it with friends and colleagues as I didn't have the opportunity to go up to London during the week," he says.

"This is ideal really rather than sitting at home watching it.

"Like 1.2m veterans, I swore an oath of allegiance to the Queen and I am proud to have served her and the country.

"I was saddened like many other people - it was a massive loss to the country."

Joan Lyon says she and her husband Derrick made a special effort to come to the pub for the funeral coverage

Derick Lyon, 91, is a former communications engineer and university lecturer.

"We've come because I believed in the Queen, and Nick was kind enough to invite us," he says.

The Queen visited Harwich on a number of occasions, most recently in 2004 when she met school pupils in the town

He says he remembers the death of the Queen's father, George VI, which happened when he was a student at university.

"I remember feeling ever so touched," Mr Lyon says.

"You don't really realise how much we believe in the monarchy until one of them dies like this, and it comes to heart really."

His wife Joan, who used to organise exhibitions for the Marconi company, says: "This is a rarity for us, coming out.

"We've made a special effort to come here today."

Nick May said it was his staff who convinced him to open the pub for people who wanted to be with others

