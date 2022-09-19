Queen's funeral: The Harwich pub that opened its doors for mourners
By Peter Walker and Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East
- Published
Initially Harwich innkeeper Nick May thought he should close his pub on the day of the Queen's funeral out of respect. His staff talked him out of it, arguing those living alone in the Essex coastal town needed a place to mourn with others.
"I bowed to their better judgement, and have been proved wrong," the 53-year-old landlord of The Alma says.
"We've got a few bookings and there will be quite a few people coming to watch it as a community, rather than a solitary event.
"Pubs are one of the last vestiges of community, so it is part of our role to support that community. When a long-loved monarch dies it is our time to step up."
Mr May says: "I think people who have lost their parents or grandparents saw the Queen as a surrogate parent or grandparent and there's a reminder of times past - she was a constant.
"This a group moment of grief."
Peter Bull, 59, is a supervisor at the Port of Felixstowe on the other side of Harwich Harbour, and lifeboat operations manager at the RNLI.
"I was shocked [by the Queen's death] as the whole country was. She was the country, really," he says.
"I wanted to find a way to pay my respects and honour the Queen. I thought I would come and join friends and colleagues here rather than watch the funeral at home.
"Harwich was given its Royal Charter by James I in 1604 and has had strong links with royalty ever since."
Like Mr Bull, former soldier Adrian Jenner, 50, also lives in Harwich and is an RNLI volunteer.
"I've come to watch it with friends and colleagues as I didn't have the opportunity to go up to London during the week," he says.
"This is ideal really rather than sitting at home watching it.
"Like 1.2m veterans, I swore an oath of allegiance to the Queen and I am proud to have served her and the country.
"I was saddened like many other people - it was a massive loss to the country."
Derick Lyon, 91, is a former communications engineer and university lecturer.
"We've come because I believed in the Queen, and Nick was kind enough to invite us," he says.
He says he remembers the death of the Queen's father, George VI, which happened when he was a student at university.
"I remember feeling ever so touched," Mr Lyon says.
"You don't really realise how much we believe in the monarchy until one of them dies like this, and it comes to heart really."
His wife Joan, who used to organise exhibitions for the Marconi company, says: "This is a rarity for us, coming out.
"We've made a special effort to come here today."
