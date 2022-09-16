Colchester murder probe: Man, 22, charged over Distillery Lane death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a Kurdish man who was found with injuries in Essex.
Rakar Rahimi, 22 of no fixed abode, is accused of killing Bako Azad Sheikha, 22, who died on Distillery Lane, Colchester, at about 02:00 BST on Monday.
Mr Rahimi was detained at the port of Dover in Kent on Monday evening, Essex Police said.
He will appear before magistrates in Colchester later.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the charge was a "significant development" in the investigation but officers continued to work on the case and asked for anyone with any information to come forward.
"As we have previously mentioned Bako was from the Kurdish community, and we believe he had connections across areas in Essex and Suffolk including Ipswich," he said.
"We are aware that Bako's death has had an impact on the Kurdish community and beyond.
"We need anyone who may want to talk to us to get in contact, no matter how small the information may seem."
He added that the force's Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) had been set up in two languages to allow anybody who could help to contact them.
