Man covers Chelmsford house in flags for tribute to the Queen
- Published
A man has covered his house with more than 200 union jacks, saying the death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the "end of an era".
Paul Bibby said it took about four hours to cover his home in Chelmsford with the decorations.
The 57-year-old already had some of the flags but said he bought extra to mark the Queen's death.
"It's very sad she has gone," he said. "I thought I'd do a tribute to our dear Queen who's now departed."
Mr Bibby, who is known for decorating his house for royal occasions, football tournaments and at Christmas, told BBC Essex: "I watched when they took her body along London, I just thought it was so sad to watch because it was the end of an era.
"It wasn't that long ago we were celebrating the Jubilee and she's been the Queen all my life."
He said he put pictures of the house on social media and most of the comments had been "lovely".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk