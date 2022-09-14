Tributes to motorbiker who died in A12 Colchester crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "loving and caring" father who died in a crash on the A12 in Essex.
Motorcyclist Marcin Zabicki, 46, died on 3 September after a crash between Marks Tey and Stanway, near Colchester.
In a statement, his partner Aneta Chojnacka said the family's "hearts are broken".
A 26-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.
He was also questioned on suspicion of several other offences, including causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, and failing to stop.
Essex Police believe two vehicles may have been involved in the crash - a Volkswagen Golf and an as-yet unidentified vehicle, as well as Mr Zabicki's bike.
In a statement, Ms Chojnacka said: "Our hearts are broken after losing a wonderful, loving father, partner, son and an amazing friend.
"He was such an amazing, loving, caring and hard working person who lost his life in a such a tragic way.
"My heart is filled with sadness, now you're not here today. But memories of our happy times will never fade away."
Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk