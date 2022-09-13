Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral
Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex.
The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
Mourners at the service at St Mary's Church in Southend were asked to wear purple ribbons or ties to remember him.
Ms Dance told the congregation "he was the best little boy ever".
Speaking through tears, she said Archie had lived a "fulfilled, happy life" and was "moulding into such a perfect young man".
"There was nothing run-of-the-mill about Archie," said Matt Badcock, head teacher at Earls Hall Primary School, which Archie attended.
During the service he praised Archie's loyalty and "strong friendships".
Another tribute came from Verity Adams of South Essex Gymnastics Club.
She said Archie was a keen gymnast and scaled every piece of equipment and had "no fear".
"I've never seen that level of confidence in someone so young," she said.
The colour purple became associated with Archie's Army - the name given to people who supported his parents' legal fight.
Ahead of the service, his mother said the 12-year-old had wanted to be a world champion fighter and the funeral would honour that wish.
"He's still going out a champ," she said.
In April, Ms Dance found her son unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, and she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge when he was injured.
Archie suffered severe brain injuries and needed life-sustaining support, including mechanical ventilation and drug treatment. He never regained consciousness.
Ms Dance and Archie's father had fought Barts NHS Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital in east London where he was treated, about the care of their son.
Doctors believed it was in his best interests for life support to be withdrawn - a decision supported by various courts over a number of months. Treatment was stopped in August.
Speaking ahead of the funeral, Ms Dance said the weeks since Archie's death had been "really hard" and "quite unbearable".
