Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
- Published
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found.
Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
A combined domestic homicide review and safeguarding adults review made 12 recommendations.
It found the family were "significantly concerned" about both mother and son.
Jozunas' two siblings described their 78-year-old mother as a prisoner in her own home, and said their brother was having a mental health crisis and could not provide adequate care for her, the report found.
The 49-year-old had been the carer of his mother, who had poor mobility since a double hip replacement and follow-up surgery several years ago.
He had a history of mental illness and the family were concerned he was abusing his and her medication, the report found.
The GP made home visits and had regular contact in the days leading up to the murder, it said.
'Not timely or effective'
The doctor made a referral for a social care assessment, which was started by a social worker and then delayed "some weeks" because it required input from occupational health.
In mid-February 2020, the GP ordered an urgent home visit by the mental health provider, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), stating Jozunas was over-using his medication and was suffering paranoia.
A member of the psychosis team attempted to contact Jozunas without success and a community psychiatric nurse sent on a follow-up visit went to the wrong address.
The next day, neighbours called police over their concerns and officers found Mrs Jozunas' body.
Jozunas was convicted of murder and sentenced in October 2020. It is believed his death in prison in March last year was by suicide, the report said.
After concerns were raised by the family and GP and referrals made, assessments were "not coordinated, timely or effective", it added.
'Never really understood'
The report added that the family could not recall a time when they considered their brother's mental health care to be effective.
"Valerie and Mark relied on each other for care but due to Mark's mental health issues and Valerie's medical conditions and lack of mobility, they struggled," it said.
"This caring relationship was never really understood because it was not assessed.
"This left both Valerie and Mark without the support they obviously needed."
The report said EPUT showed a lack of understanding of what Jozunas required and agencies must work closely together when there are clients with both care and mental health needs.
It noted that Mrs Jozunas was not seen on her own at any stage and organisations needed to be aware of coercive control in carer relationships.
The Essex Safeguarding Adults Board said it would seek assurances from all partners, including EPUT and Essex adult social care, that its recommendations had been met.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk