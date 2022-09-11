Queen Elizabeth II: 'I saw the Queen in China and mourned in England'
By Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East
- Published
Simone Xue was studying for a physics degree in Beijing when she first encountered the Queen.
It was during Her Majesty's first state visit to China in 1986.
"It was such a big event," says Mrs Xue, who now lives in the Essex coastal town of Clacton.
"The Chinese government re-paved a road for her between the centre of Beijing and the Great Wall, because it was known she wanted to visit the wall.
"I have good memories of her visit."
Mrs Xue said the royal visit was an extension of China's Open Door Policy, initiated by Deng Xiaoping in 1978.
"It meant we had the opportunity to see western lifestyles and music and it influences our lives and ways of thinking."
Three years after the Queen's visit to the country, the then Miss Xue found herself in the UK poised to study a master's degree in physics at the University of Dundee.
Shortly after enrolling, Mrs Xue dropped out after deciding it was not what she wanted to do.
She eventually settled in Essex, where she and her future husband studied a master's in accounting, finance and management at Essex University, before starting work with Essex County Council.
"You never know exactly where life's path will lead," said Mrs Xue.
Asked about the impact the Queen's death has had on her and others in the UK's Chinese community, Mrs Xue said: "It is unbelievable, it is such sad news.
"We have our own social network called WeChat and the messages flooded in.
"She was our Queen - she was hard-working, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
"She was such an important figure for us - her hobbies inspired us and we treasured the way she respected and was respected by her own family.
"So many of her qualities reflected our own values and customs."
Mrs Xue explained how the Queen's annual Christmas address "inspired" many Chinese people "to learn proper English".
"Every year when the Queen gave her message, we translated them into Chinese.
"During the pandemic her phrase, 'We will meet again,' was so important. She influenced us in all different ways."
