Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend.
Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February.
Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Sepple was remanded in custody until sentencing in court at a date to be fixed.
In a brief hearing, Sepple, of Tennyson Road, admitted killing her after his barrister, Christopher Paxton QC, said a psychiatrist had indicated that the defendant was fit to plead.
Judge Christopher Morgan told Sepple: "By your plea of guilty to murder there's only one sentence that can be passed and that's a life sentence."
He remanded the defendant in custody until a date to be fixed, when he will be sentenced.
Essex Police attended Tennyson Road shortly after 16:00 GMT on 1 February.
Ms Wadsworth had written on Facebook that she had moved to Chelmsford in November.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk