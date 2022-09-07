Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend

Ashley WadsworthFacebook
Ashley Wadsworth died from stab wounds to the chest

A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend.

Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February.

Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Sepple was remanded in custody until sentencing in court at a date to be fixed.

In a brief hearing, Sepple, of Tennyson Road, admitted killing her after his barrister, Christopher Paxton QC, said a psychiatrist had indicated that the defendant was fit to plead.

Facebook
Jack Sepple admitted murder at a hearing in Chelmsford Crown Court

Judge Christopher Morgan told Sepple: "By your plea of guilty to murder there's only one sentence that can be passed and that's a life sentence."

He remanded the defendant in custody until a date to be fixed, when he will be sentenced.

Essex Police attended Tennyson Road shortly after 16:00 GMT on 1 February.

Ms Wadsworth had written on Facebook that she had moved to Chelmsford in November.

Stephen Huntley/BBC
Ms Wadsworth was pronounced dead at the address on Tennyson Road

