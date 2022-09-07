Southend: Public vote for new logo to mark city status
- Published
Residents of a seaside town, which became a city earlier this year, have voted for a logo as part of the council's rebranding.
Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, officially became a city on 1 March.
The city council asked for residents' opinions on four proposed logos with the "shell" design taking 41% of the public vote.
A report about the logo survey results and branding will be discussed by the council's cabinet on 13 September.
Options being considered were a seaside windmill, the S-shaped seashell, a new modern coat of arms and a design which included the famous pier (Britain's longest) and its pavilion.
It was announced Southend would become a city after the murder of Sir David Amess MP, who had long campaigned for city status.
Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, and a man was jailed for a whole-life term earlier this year for killing him.
On 1 March, the Prince of Wales presented letters patent from the Queen to Southend, confirming its city status.
The unitary council has changed its name from Southend-on-Sea Borough Council to City Council.
Council leader Stephen George said: "It's important that we have and up-to-date brand and logo that reflects the council's new name and allows us to embrace the change of status by updating our corporate image.
"I would like to thank everyone who took part in the survey and made comments.
"This is an exciting change for our city, and if approved by cabinet, the council will be able to undertake further work to refine and develop the 'Shell' concept based on the feedback, giving us an opportunity to look forward as a strong, ambitious and cohesive city with new branding."
The new logo will appear on the council's website, social media, letterheads, documents, uniforms, building signage and vehicles.
The cabinet will discuss the reasons for new branding and the survey results at its meeting next week.
