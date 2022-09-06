Essex Police clamp down on poor and dangerous driving
- Published
A police force has reported 35 people for not wearing seatbelts in a clampdown on poor and dangerous driving.
Essex Police said a day of action took place in the Thurrock district on Wednesday, 31 August.
In total, 51 drivers were reported for offences, including five for holding and using a phone while driving.
One driver had an illegal blackout film removed from his window and was then allowed to continue his journey.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit worked with volunteers as part of the Operation Vision Zero initiative to stop poor and dangerous driving, the force said.
Samantha Wright, road crime operational co-ordinator, said it was to ensure that "that no-one dies or is seriously injured".
"We stopped 35 people for not wearing a seatbelt and the Road Safety Team engaged with 20 of those drivers to point out the dangers of not wearing one and to explain how they could be impacted if they were involved in a collision," she said.
The force also found two drivers did not have insurance, one was stopped for speeding and eight other traffic offences were reported.
Ms Wright said that blackout film can "restrict your view and heighten the chances of being involved in a road collision".
A front windscreen must let at least 75% of exterior light through and the front side windows must let at least 70% of light through, the force added.
