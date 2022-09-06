Witham industrial building blaze put out by 12 fire crews
Up to 12 fire crews worked in "arduous conditions" to stop a blaze at an industrial building from spreading, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to Croft Way, Witham, Essex, about 11:00 BST on Monday.
Sixty percent of the two-storey building was smoke logged, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire, on its first floor was extinguished at 19:24. There will be an investigation into the cause, it added.
Everyone got out of the 164ft (50m) by 82ft (25m) building, and neighbouring businesses and buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
Dan Wastell, station manager, said: "I'd like to praise crews who have worked extremely hard in arduous conditions to stop the fire from spreading and getting it under control.
"I'd also like to thank our partners, including the Salvation Army, Essex Police, Ambulance Service and Braintree District Council, for their support, and businesses and residents for their co-operation and patience."
At the time of the incident there was a lot of smoke and people were asked to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area.
