Essex Police investigate sexual assault in Colchester alley

Cotman Road, ColchesterRichard Smith/BBC
The woman in her 20s said she was assaulted by a man in an alley off Cotman Road on Sunday

Detectives are investigating a sexual assault in Colchester.

Essex Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, reported being assaulted by a man in an alley off Cotman Road at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 25, of medium to stocky build, with shoulder-length, mousey brown hair and clean shaven.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are advising people in the area to be vigilant.

Richard Smith/BBC
Police officers have appealed for witnesses and advised people in the area to be vigilant

