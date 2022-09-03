Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in A12 crash near Colchester
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
Essex Police said the incident happened at about 04:40 BST on the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway, near Colchester.
Officers said the collision was between a motorbike and a silver-grey Volkswagen Golf.
The motorbike rider died at the scene and the driver of the car, a 26-year-old-man from Ipswich, was arrested.
Police said he was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink, and failing to stop.
He remains in custody.
Insp Mark Fraser said: "My team are working hard to get them answers about what happened and we are working to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision."
He appealed for anyone driving in the area at the time to contact police, and is also looking for dashcam footage.
The A12 northbound at junction 26 remains closed for the police investigation.
