M11 shut near Stansted Airport due to lorry fires
The M11 southbound has been closed due to two lorry fires which has caused an oil spillage.
A car transporter was on fire on the carriageway and an HGV left the carriageway and is on fire on an embankment next to the road.
It is closed between junction 10 Duxford and junction eight near Stansted Airport.
Essex County Fire and Rescue were called at 04:42 BST and remain at the scene and dealing with the blaze.
Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
It is understood both drivers sustained minor injuries, the fire service said.
Station Manger Lee Hurst said: "Due to the complicated nature of this incident and to ensure the safety of crews and road users, the London-bound carriageway is still closed and is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.
"We are working with our partners to release traffic caught in queues and we'd like to thank drivers for their patience and support."
National Highways said that specialist contractors will attend the scene to assess road damage once the blaze has been extinguished.
For further information and diversion details for the closure of the #M11 southbound between J10-J8 near @STN_Airport, please click the below link to our travel alert:https://t.co/7NYJjujnEO pic.twitter.com/GbZSUrNCu4— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 1, 2022