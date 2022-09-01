M11 shut near Stansted Airport due to lorry fires
The M11 southbound has been closed due to two lorry fires which has caused an oil spillage.
The road is closed between junction 10 Duxford and junction eight near Stansted Airport.
Essex County Fire and Rescue were called at 04:42 BST and remain at the scene and dealing with the blaze.
Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
National Highways said that specialist contractors will attend the scene to assess road damage once the blaze has been extinguished.
For further information and diversion details for the closure of the #M11 southbound between J10-J8 near @STN_Airport, please click the below link to our travel alert:https://t.co/7NYJjujnEO pic.twitter.com/GbZSUrNCu4— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 1, 2022
