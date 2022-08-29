Nazeing bungalow destroyed in fire
Crews tackling a bungalow fire have managed to stop it from spreading to nearby properties.
Essex Fire Service said it was called to Epping Road, Nazeing, at about 17:48 BST on Sunday.
Witham station manager David Bond said crews worked "in tough conditions to stop the fire from spreading" and protect nearby buildings.
He said the fire was extinguished two hours later with two crews remaining to check for hot spots.
An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.
Crews from Harlow, Loughton, Waltham Abbey, Epping, Cheshunt and Bishop's Stortford were involved in putting it out.
