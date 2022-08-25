Southend Queensway: New delays to tower block replacement homes plan
- Published
A £575m regeneration project earmarked for Southend could be delayed until 2024, it has been revealed.
Swan Housing and Southend Council want to demolish four tower blocks on the Queensway estate and build 1,760 homes.
A business plan was due to be submitted to councillors last year, but three extensions have been granted since.
Porters Place LLP has been given until 31 December 2023 to finalise a plan that proves the financial viability of the scheme.
The developer is a partnership between the council and Swan Housing.
The extension, agreed by Southend Council's shareholder board, comes as Swan Housing went into talks to become a subsidiary of the Orbit housing group.
The council said even if the merger went ahead, Swan Housing would still continue as Southend Council's partner in the scheme.
On Tuesday, the council's cabinet was due to discuss a report on the merger, which was described as a "formality".
The report to councillors assured them Orbit was committed to continue agreements made between the council and Swan, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, at the shareholder board meeting, councillors - who were asked to agree an extension "to the new year" - were keen to pin Swan down to a deadline.
Liberal democrat councillor, Carole Mulroney and Tony Cox, leader of the Conservative group, were unhappy that a precise date for the deadline was not set.
"I just think for our own due diligence we should have a check point," said Mr Cox.
Ian Gilbert, Labour cabinet member for economic recovery, regeneration, and housing, said the council was "fully committed" to delivering the regeneration project.
"We understand the delays are frustrating, but our joint venture agreement will be needed to be updated in the light of the deal between Swan and Orbit," said Mr Gilbert.
"We believe that this change is positive as Orbit is a much larger company, but this is a multimillion-pound regeneration scheme and due diligence is needed."
Work could start sooner if a plan is in place before the new deadline, councillors were told.
They had previously said no brick could be laid until the plan was agreed, meaning it could be 2024 before building works starts.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk