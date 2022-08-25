Clacton Airshow: Flights 'unaffected' after simulator catches fire
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a flight simulator at an airshow.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Clacton Airshow at 14:05 BST.
The simulator was evacuated and a cordon put in place. There were no injuries.
A spokesman for Tendring District Council, which runs the airshow, said the fire was brought "quickly under control" and all flights were "unaffected".
The attraction provides a variety of experiences including simulations of flights carried out by the Red Arrows.
"We have plans in place for such incidents including emergency services on site and it is a credit to all of the teams on site who acted so quickly," the council spokesman said.
