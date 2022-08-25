Clacton Airshow: Flights 'unaffected' after simulator catches fire

Emergency services at Clacton Air Show
The "small fire" was "brought quickly under control", a Tendring District Council spokesman said

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a flight simulator at an airshow.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Clacton Airshow at 14:05 BST.

The simulator was evacuated and a cordon put in place. There were no injuries.

A spokesman for Tendring District Council, which runs the airshow, said the fire was brought "quickly under control" and all flights were "unaffected".

The attraction provides a variety of experiences including simulations of flights carried out by the Red Arrows.

"We have plans in place for such incidents including emergency services on site and it is a credit to all of the teams on site who acted so quickly," the council spokesman said.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said crews were based at the airshow "in case of an emergency"
Firefighters were dismantling the simulator to ensure all hotspots were "fully extinguished", the service said

