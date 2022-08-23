Wickford bonfire blaze spreads to seven gardens
Embers from a bonfire caused a blaze to spread quickly to seven gardens.
Essex firefighters were called to Hereward Gardens in Wickford at 11:56 BST on Monday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said a shed caught fire and flames spread to fence panels, trees and more sheds. It advised people not to have open fires, as the ground remained dry.
Crews worked "extremely hard" to prevent it spreading to homes, it said. It was put out by 12:45.
Steve Osborn, station manager, said: "Although the weather has cooled, everything is still really dry and all it takes is an ember to start a fire that can spread rapidly.
"We'd suggest people hold off on having any open fires until we've had more rain - including barbeques and campfires/fire pits."
Two weeks ago, crews were called to a fire caused by a chimenea, which forced 40 people to be evacuated from their homes in Chelmsford.
It has also previously asked people to avoid having barbecues, chimeneas, fireworks or sky lanterns, as it had handled more than 150 calls in 24 hours at the beginning of August.
