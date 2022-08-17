Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt
- Published
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month.
Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later.
Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, was charged with her murder on 1 August.
Essex Police said two men, aged 54 and 27, were arrested in Basildon on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A body found at Wat Tyler Country Park on 30 July was still undergoing formal identification, the force said.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes said: "A warrant was executed at a residential address in Basildon, and we arrested two men on suspicion of assisting an offender."
A total of five arrests have been made since the launch of the large-scale murder investigation.
The force said it had reviewed "hundreds of hours of CCTV" and carried out many house to house enquiries as part of this investigation.
A dedicated phone line had been set up by police for people with further information.
Ms Wright has not been seen or heard from since the morning of 22 July and her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found on 26 July in Brackendale Avenue, Basildon.
Detectives said they particularly want to speak to anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car - which has the registration EU13 JVW - between 08:30 BST on 22 July and 26 July.
Officers carried out out searches around the area of the Dipple Medical Centre in Pitsea on Wednesday as part of their investigation.
Ms Wright's family were being supported by specially trained officers.
Mr Bennett who was remanded in custody after he was charged is due to appear before Basildon Crown Court on 23 September.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk