Donkey rescued after getting stuck in mud in Great Hallingbury

Donkey being rescued from mud by firefightersEssex Fire and Rescue
A vet and fire crews came to the rescue of Tintin the donkey

A donkey had to be rescued after getting stuck up to its belly in mud.

Tintin, 27, had gone to his usual watering hole for a drink in Great Hallingbury in Essex, at about 08:30 BST on Monday, when he got stuck.

The mud was near the edge of a moat, but the water level had dropped due to a lack of rain and Tintin found himself trapped in the boggy ground.

A vet sedated the animal so he could be freed by the fire service, and he was soon back on his hooves.

Tintin got stuck in the boggy ground in the village near Stansted Airport, when he went for a drink of water

Nick Singleton, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A vet sedated him whilst crews worked hard to push air underneath to release him.

"Then we carried out a controlled lift to get him up on to his legs.

"He was none the worse for his experience and we left him munching a lovely bucket of food."

The fire service said Tintin was none the worse for his ordeal

