Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester
Arrests have been made following the death of a child.
Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.
Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said.
A man and a woman, not related to the child, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect and later released on bail.
Investigations were continuing and and a post-mortem examination would take place, police said.
Specialist officers were supporting the child's parents, the force added.
