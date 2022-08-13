Harlow gardens damaged after field fire spreads
- Published
Firefighters worked "extremely quickly" to stop a large field blaze spreading to homes, a fire service has said.
Essex Fire and Rescue said it was called at 12:01 BST to Fern Hill Lane, Harlow. It The blaze had been put out by about 14:30.
Thirty seven acres (15 hectares) of stubble, grass, and 2,625 ft (800m) of hedgerow were destroyed.
Overhead cables have been affected and three gardens were damaged but the fire did not reach any buildings.
Crews from Hertfordshire and London also attended.
The cause of the fire will be investigated and crews are to remain at the scene.
The fire service said the blaze spread rapidly due to the weather conditions; East Anglia has been declared a drought area by the National Drought Group.
Group manager Steve Wintrip said: "It's testament to the hard work and tenacity of the fire crews that we were able to stop it damaging homes.
"It took a lot of effort and everyone did a great job, especially our team in the control room who had to deal with a large number of calls."
The service said on Friday it dealt with one of its busiest 24 hours ever, attending 75 fires, including "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen".
Essex Fire and Rescue said a blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, kept them busy for most of Friday afternoon.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk