Colchester Pride parade to return 'bigger and better'

People taking part in Colchester Pride, August 2022Geoff Laurence
Thousands of people turned out to take part in Colchester Pride on Saturday

The organisers of a city's first Pride parade said it would return "bigger and better".

Shar Cooterie, the host of Saturday's Colchester Pride, said she was thrilled with its success and it would be back after the "incredible turnout".

About 700 took part in the "historic" procession from the Mercury Theatre and down the High Street, she added.

The event then ended up at the arts venue, Firstsite, where about 2,000 people attended.

Shar Cooterie (left) was host at the event, and is on stage here with Vanity Milan, who featured in series three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Tom Saye, a committee member, said: "It was a celebration of people being their best selves.

"We've been planning this since January and it's been great to see all the hard work pay off."

He thanked the 50 volunteers who made it possible.

Sarah Shepherd
People of all ages supported Saturday's event

Cooterie, from the Colchester Pride charity, said: "It was so beautiful; I had a little cry.

"It really shows that there is a large community here, and if you build it, they will come.

"We're thrilled with its success and the incredible turnout for our first ever march.

"I think more than ever the people of Colchester have stepped up and shown their ally-ship."

Daniel Finch
Shar Cooterie said it had been "fantastic" to see how far the Pride movement had come over the past 50 years

