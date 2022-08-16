Colchester Pride parade to return 'bigger and better'
The organisers of a city's first Pride parade said it would return "bigger and better".
Shar Cooterie, the host of Saturday's Colchester Pride, said she was thrilled with its success and it would be back after the "incredible turnout".
About 700 took part in the "historic" procession from the Mercury Theatre and down the High Street, she added.
The event then ended up at the arts venue, Firstsite, where about 2,000 people attended.
Tom Saye, a committee member, said: "It was a celebration of people being their best selves.
"We've been planning this since January and it's been great to see all the hard work pay off."
He thanked the 50 volunteers who made it possible.
Cooterie, from the Colchester Pride charity, said: "It was so beautiful; I had a little cry.
"It really shows that there is a large community here, and if you build it, they will come.
"We're thrilled with its success and the incredible turnout for our first ever march.
"I think more than ever the people of Colchester have stepped up and shown their ally-ship."
