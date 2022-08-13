Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
- Published
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen".
The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday.
An outbuilding was damaged but three homes were saved from the flames, as farmers dampened down hedges to help.
The service praised residents who "clapped" when crews arrived and gave out water bottles as the sun blazed.
Group manager Dan Partridge, said: "This was one of the largest field fires we had ever seen in the county but by getting our resources there quickly, we could put a weight of attack against it and stop it from spreading to nearby houses.
"People lined up and clapped in our fire crews as they arrived, they gave us bottles of water, and farmers used quad bikes to deliver our firefighters supplies across the field."
The fire was put out about four-and-a-half hours later. No-one was hurt.
One crew returned on Saturday morning to monitor the area and would "remain on scene for the time being", said the service.
The cause of the fire was thought to be accidental.
Danny Bruin, area manager, said: "Crews have worked tirelessly in very hot temperatures.
"The farmers have been on the field supporting us and we'd like to thank them for their help in these hot conditions."
He also thanked the "great team effort" of Essex Police, the Salvation Army and colleagues who helped to keep everyone safe and hydrated.
The service said Friday was one of its busiest 24 hours ever as it dealt with 112 incidents, including 75 fires, and it expected to remain busy over the weekend.
On a typical day it attends 70 incidents, seven fires and 24 false alarms.
Neil Fenwick, area manager, asked people to help its crews, control staff and support teams by "not having barbecues, bonfires or campfires".
"The current dry conditions mean any fire can spread very quickly. It's just not worth the risk."
