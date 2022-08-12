Essex fire service tackling field and barbeque fires
- Published
A fire service has said it was "extremely busy" after a number of blazes across a county in one day.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a 25 acre (10 hectares) scrubland fire on Roscommon Way, Canvey Island, at 13:50 BST, on Thursday.
Road closures were in place and the fire was under control.
The service also warned of the dangers of cooking outside when a barbecue caused a garage fire in South Benfleet.
Crews were also sent to a field fire in Wickham Bishops.
Meanwhile a blaze at the side of A120 at Great Notley, was suspected to be "deliberate", Essex Police said.
The fire service said it was called to an incident affecting a garage in Kingfisher Drive, South Benfleet, at 21:41 BST on Thursday.
It said: "A barbecue had been propped up against the garage and the windowsill and guttering were alight."
The blaze was put out at 22:07 and the damage was minimal.
Dan Evison, watch manager at Rayleigh Fire Station, said: "We've seen a number of fires caused by barbecues across the county in the last few weeks and this incident is a prime example of how easily they can happen.
"While the hot weather continues, the risk of fires starting is high. Please don't have barbecues or bonfires and opt for a fire-free option instead."
At the weekend, a fire caused by a chimenea forced 40 people to be evacuated from their Chelmsford homes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk