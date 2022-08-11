Braintree: Deaths of couple in their 70s 'not suspicious'
- Published
Police investigating the deaths of a couple in their 70s said they did not believe anyone else was involved.
Emergency services were called to Fisher Way in Braintree, Essex, at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday.
The couple, named locally as Eva and David Murr, were discovered at a property.
Essex Police said following inquiries it was not treating the deaths as suspicious and it did not believe "anyone else was involved".
A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he had known the couple for 20 years.
"They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he'd always stop and have a chat," he said.
"It's quite a shock," he said.
Essex Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk