Braintree: Deaths of couple in their 70s 'not suspicious'

Fisher Way, Braintree
Emergency services were called to a property in Fisher Way, Braintree, on Tuesday

Police investigating the deaths of a couple in their 70s said they did not believe anyone else was involved.

Emergency services were called to Fisher Way in Braintree, Essex, at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday.

The couple, named locally as Eva and David Murr, were discovered at a property.

Essex Police said following inquiries it was not treating the deaths as suspicious and it did not believe "anyone else was involved".

The couple's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers

A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he had known the couple for 20 years.

"They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he'd always stop and have a chat," he said.

"It's quite a shock," he said.

Essex Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics