Grace Millane's family awarded for supporting women's refuges
- Published
The family of a British backpacker murdered in New Zealand have been given an award for their campaign supporting domestic abuse victims.
The "Love Grace x" campaign provides handbags filled with essential and luxury items to domestic abuse refuges.
It was set up by the family of 22-year-old Grace Millane, from Wickford in Essex, who was killed in 2018.
Her mother Gillian Millane said she was "honoured" to get a Point of Light Award from the British prime minister.
In 2020, Jesse Kempson was jailed for a minimum of 17 years for the murder of Grace in Auckland.
In 2019, her family set up the campaign and asked people to donate handbags.
Grace's cousin, Hannah O'Callaghan, said they wanted to "give her a legacy".
As well as donating thousands of handbags filled with items for women's refuges worldwide, the campaign also donated hundreds of care packages to NHS workers, patients and carers during the pandemic.
The family were notified of the award in 2020, but were invited to a garden party at 10, Downing Street in London on Tuesday to celebrate.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Domestic abuse is a horrific crime that shatters families and turns homes into prisons.
"As women flee the most horrendous of circumstances, your bags filled with toiletries and other essentials may be their only possession.
"Your help for other women is a wonderful tribute to Grace."
Grace's mother and cousin said: "We have been raising money for the White Ribbon Charity to raise awareness of male violence towards women, we had no idea of the scale of the issue.
"We wanted to create a legacy in Grace's memory and directly help women who have been affected by domestic abuse, to turn our negative into a positive and if we help just one woman, then we have achieved that."
