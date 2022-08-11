Walton-on-the-Naze: Woman in her 80s dies in beach incident
- Published
A woman in her 80s has died following an incident at an Essex beach, police said.
Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were called to reports of concern for a woman at Walton-on-the-Naze, at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.
Essex Police said the woman was pulled from the water but died despite the efforts of paramedics.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner," a spokesman said.
"We want to thank the members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts responding to this incident."
The beach was evacuated during the incident, with HM Coastguard confirming that crews from Clacton and Walton also attended.
