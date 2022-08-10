Braintree deaths: Essex Police investigation after two bodies are found
Police are investigating after two people in their 70s were found dead.
They were found at Fisher Way in Braintree, Essex, at 15:30 BST on Tuesday after officers responded to concerns for the welfare of the pair.
Emergency services found two people had died and the circumstances are being investigated.
Essex Police said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained" and it was not looking for anyone in relation to what it believed was an "isolated incident".
Specialist officers were said to be supporting the families of the deceased.
