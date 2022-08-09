Clacton: Swimmer drowned after going missing near pier, inquest told
- Published
A 21-year-old man who went missing near a pier on the hottest day of the year drowned, an inquest has heard.
Sujal Sahu, from Cambridge, disappeared in the sea at Clacton, in Essex, on 19 July, when temperatures in parts of the country topped 40C (104F).
Four days later, his body was found several miles away off the coast at Jaywick.
Essex Coroner's Court was told a post-mortem examination concluded he had drowned, pending a toxicology report.
The inquest was adjourned until July next year, although senior coroner Lincoln Brookes indicated this was a "backstop date" that could be brought forward.
On the same day that Mr Sahu went missing, five swimmers near the pier were rescued and taken to hospital after getting into difficulties.
At least 14 people, many of whom were in their teens, are thought to have died in open water during last month's heatwave.
