Colchester couple hope to break Atlantic row record
- Published
A couple are hoping to become the fastest husband and wife pair to row the Atlantic when they take on a 3000-mile (4,828km) challenge this winter.
Nina and Simon Crouchman, from Essex, plan to take on the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in December.
The event will see 30 teams attempt to row from the Canary Islands to Antigua.
Mr and Mrs Crouchman said they had to beat 53 days to go into the record books, which they said was achievable if they had "the right weather".
"With a decent swell behind us, pushing us along, we can do about 70 miles a day hopefully," Mr Crouchman said.
Rowing the world's second largest ocean is acknowledged as the ultimate endurance race.
The Colchester couple used to race banger cars, have both completed the London Marathon and have been rowing for more than a decade, but this challenge was "nothing we've ever done before".
"More people have climbed the summit of Everest than have rowed across the Atlantic," said Mr Crouchman, 53.
Mr and Mrs Crouchman, who have been married for 27 years and have three children, will be taking part under the team name Mr and Mrseas.
They will take turns to steer their 24ft (7.3m) boat, rowing two hours on and two hours off.
The couple said they would raise money for the Samaritans, a charity Mrs Crouchman, 50, said was "close to our hearts".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk