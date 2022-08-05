RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby.
They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet.
Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity, said it was "heartbreaking to see them all huddled in the one cage - they looked a pitiful sight".
One puppy did not make it but the other 19 are doing well and are with foster carers, the RSPCA said.
The surviving puppies were all small and each weighed less than a bag of sugar, the charity said.
There were 14 males and five females and it is thought they came from two or possibly more separate litters.
The charity and vets are not yet sure what breed they are but it is thought that the slightly larger pups are possibly cockapoo or poodle crosses and the smaller ones are thought to be jackapoos.
After being called to the layby, Ms Ridley said: "I couldn't believe that someone had abandoned 20 puppies."
She said the charity did not yet know where they had come from, and it may have been a puppy farm, but she said the animals were "friendly, clean and did not have fleas".
"It is also unusual that such a large number of the pups are male and I wonder if that was the reason they had been abandoned, because they wouldn't be useful for breeding or are harder to sell on," she said.
"We were concerned they may have had parvo and that this was the reason they had been abandoned but that's not the case, and apart from some having worms they all appear to be quite healthy.
"I'm keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these puppies in such an irresponsible way.
"They were so young and vulnerable, it is likely that someone just drove up in the layby, got them out of the car and then just left them."
The puppies are believed to be aged between six and eight weeks and have been named alphabetically - Albert, Boris, Casper, Dylon, Elenor, Freddie, Guinever, Hank, Irene, Jeremiah, Kaleb, Luna, Morris, Nevel, Oliver, Peter, Quinton, Rupert and Saffron.
Many have been adopted by the volunteers who have been caring for them, and the RSPCA asked people not to contact them about rehoming as the puppies were not ready and still need professional care.
