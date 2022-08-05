Archie Battersbee: Family refused permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee cannot move him to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment, a High Court judge has ruled.
His family applied for permission after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining support.
Archie's mother wanted him "in a peaceful hospice to say goodbye" after a long legal battle.
Doctors had warned there was "significant risk" in moving him.
Archie, who is being treated at the Royal London Hospital, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April - his mother believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge.
Life-sustaining support, including mechanical ventilation and drug treatments, for Archie has been in place since April.
Due to his "catastrophic" brain injuries, doctors have previously said they think it is "highly likely" he is brain-stem dead.
Archie's family asked Mrs Justice Theis, who heard evidence relating to the hospice move at a hearing on Thursday, for permission to appeal the decision but were denied.
'Peacefully and privately'
The judge gave a delay to treatment being withdrawn until 14:00 BST Friday for the family to make an application for permission to appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.
In her ruling earlier, Mrs Justice Theis concluded it was not in Archie's best interests to be moved.
She said: "Archie's best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court.
"When considering the wishes of the family, why those wishes are held, the facilities at the hospice, what Archie is likely to have wanted... the risks involved in a transfer... and the increasing fragility of his medical condition, I am satisfied that... he should remain at the hospital when treatment is withdrawn."
A doctor treating Archie gave evidence that his best interests would be paramount and that the hospital would "enable him peacefully and privately to die in the embrace of the family he loved."
Archie's family had said that circumstances at the Royal London and a breakdown in trust meant Archie would not die with peace and dignity in the hospital.
