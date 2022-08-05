Archie Battersbee: Family refused permission for hospice move

Archie BattersbeeHollie Dance
Archie Battersbee suffered brain damage in an incident at home on 7 April and has not regained consciousness

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee cannot move him to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment, a High Court judge has ruled.

His family applied for permission after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining support.

Archie's mother wanted him "in a peaceful hospice to say goodbye".

But doctors warned he was too unstable to move by ambulance and it would "hasten premature deterioration".

Responding to the hospice ruling, Archie's mum, Hollie Dance, said: "All our wishes as a family have been denied by the authorities.

"We are broken, but we are keeping going, because we love Archie and refuse to give up on him."

Hollie Dance
Archie's family said a breakdown in trust meant Archie would not die with peace and dignity in hospital

Archie, who is being treated at the Royal London Hospital, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April - his mother believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

He suffered "catastrophic" brain injuries and doctors think it is "highly likely" he is brain-stem dead.

Life-sustaining support, including mechanical ventilation and drug treatments, has been in place since April.

Archie's family asked Mrs Justice Theis, who heard evidence relating to the hospice move at a hearing on Thursday, for permission to appeal the decision but were denied.

The judge gave a delay to treatment being withdrawn until 14:00 BST Friday for the family to make an application for permission to appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.

'Peacefully and privately'

In her ruling earlier, Mrs Justice Theis concluded it was not in Archie's best interests to be moved.

She said: "Archie's best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court.

"When considering the wishes of the family, why those wishes are held, the facilities at the hospice, what Archie is likely to have wanted... the risks involved in a transfer... and the increasing fragility of his medical condition, I am satisfied that... he should remain at the hospital when treatment is withdrawn."

A doctor treating Archie gave evidence that his best interests would be paramount and that the hospital would "enable him peacefully and privately to die in the embrace of the family he loved."

Archie's family had said that circumstances at the Royal London and a breakdown in trust meant Archie would not die with peace and dignity in the hospital.

Timeline: How the story unfolded

Archie is found unconscious by his mother after an incident at their home in Essex. He is taken to Southend Hospital.

Archie is transferred to The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel where he has been treated ever since.

The NHS trust that runs the Royal London starts High Court proceedings asking for Archie to undergo brain stem testing.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that brain stem testing should be carried out.

Two specialists try to administer brain stem function tests, but they are unable to as Archie did not respond to a peripheral nerve stimulation test, a precursor to the brain stem test.

A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Archie's parents did not consent on the basis that moving Archie could harm him.

The court approves further MRI scans, which are carried out on 31 May.

A final hearing is held to hear evidence on whether Archie's life-support treatment should continue.

The High Court judge rules that Archie is "dead" based on MRI scan results and that treatment could be withdrawn.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, outside the High Court
Image caption Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, outside the High Court Image copyright by PA

The family ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider the case.

The Court of Appeal says that a new hearing to determine Archie's best interests should take place.

A new hearing is held in the High Court with evidence given before Mr Justice Hayden.

Mr Justice Hayden rules that life-support treatment should end, saying continuing it is "futile".

Three Court of Appeal judges support the High Court ruling that treatment can end.

The Supreme Court rules out intervening in the case and supports the Court of Appeal ruling.

The family make an application to the United Nations.

Archie’s mother and father, Paul Battersbee, outside the Royal London Hospital
Image caption Archie’s mother and father, Paul Battersbee, outside the Royal London Hospital Image copyright by PA

A UN Committee writes to the UK government asking for a delay in withdrawing treatment while they consider the case.

The government asks for an urgent hearing to review the case.

The Court of Appeal refuses to postpone withdrawal of treatment until the UN can hear the case.

The Supreme Court refuse the family's application for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling.

European Court of Human Rights refuses an application from the family to postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s life support.

Archie's parents make a legal application to move their son to a hospice for end of life care.

A High Court judge rules that Archie cannot be moved to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics