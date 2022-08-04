Three fields destroyed in large Ardleigh fire

Aerial view of field fire in ArdleighEssex Fire and Rescue
An aerial shot shows the large area affected by the fire on Wednesday afternoon

Three large fields were destroyed by a fire which is believed to have started when a combine harvester malfunctioned.

Ten crews and a number of support vehicles spent several hours tackling the blaze in Harwich Road, in Ardleigh, Essex, at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.

Windy conditions meant the fire spread across a road, and a fire break had to be constructed to prevent it spreading to a thatched cottage and stables.

It was brought under control by about 18:15, the fire service said.

Nick Singleton, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews worked really hard under arduous and windy conditions to prevent the fire spreading."

He thanked local farmers who had assisted the crews at the scene.

Essex Fire and Rescue
Fires could be seen burning across the fields
Essex Fire and Rescue
Fields and scrubland were destroyed in the fire

