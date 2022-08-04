Three fields destroyed in large Ardleigh fire
Three large fields were destroyed by a fire which is believed to have started when a combine harvester malfunctioned.
Ten crews and a number of support vehicles spent several hours tackling the blaze in Harwich Road, in Ardleigh, Essex, at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.
Windy conditions meant the fire spread across a road, and a fire break had to be constructed to prevent it spreading to a thatched cottage and stables.
It was brought under control by about 18:15, the fire service said.
Nick Singleton, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews worked really hard under arduous and windy conditions to prevent the fire spreading."
He thanked local farmers who had assisted the crews at the scene.
